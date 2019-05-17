HOUSTON — When heat and humidity turn Houston into a summer sauna, it’s time to head to your favorite water park to cool off.

Many of them are opening this weekend.

Whether you’re looking for a thrill or just want to chill, here are several options in our area.

Spring: Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown

Get your adrenaline pumping and your heart rate jumping with 41 slides, rides and attractions at this huge water park in Spring.

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown (formerly Wet ‘N’ Wild Splashtown) is a 48-acre park with a new Caribbean-inspired theme.

They’re showing off a new six-story water slide called Wahoo Wave. Adrenaline seekers will plunge 30 feet straight down before sweeping across a giant water wall and dropping into the pool below.

Schedule

Splashtown is open on weekends only until Memorial Day.

Beginning June 1, hours are 10:30 to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends.

Hours vary on some days, so check this schedule before you go.

Tickets

If you buy general admission tickets five days in advance, they’re $41.99. Junior admission for kids under 42 inches is $34.99.

Season passes start at $64.99 if you buy them online.

More information and FAQs

Galveston: Schlitterbahn Waterpark

Schlitterbahn in Galveston features a 26-acre water park with 33 attractions, including “the award-winning World’s Tallest Water Coaster, MASSIV.” If you dare, You can also check out the new Infiniti Racer head-first water slides. The space-themed slides are eight stories tall with cool lighting effects inside.

If scary rides aren't your jam, there are three unique rivers to float on while you soak up the sun.

The Tiki Tikes area is for kids and there's a swim-up bar for adults.

Schedule and hours

Schlitterbahn is open daily, beginning May 17 thru Labor Day

Weekdays: Hours vary.

Weekends: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tickets

Daily admission: $52.99 ($50.99 online) for ages 12-54; children and seniors are $40.99 ($38.99 online)

There are a few summer bonus days in May for $34.99 but not all of the rides are open.

Season passes start at $144.99 online for adults and $104.99 for children and seniors

If you REALLY love water parks and road trips, you can get an all-Texas platinum pass for $275.

Tap here to buy tickets.

FAQs and More information

Galveston: Palm Beach Moody Gardens

If you just want to relax, Palm Beach Moody Gardens in Galveston is the place for you. You can sink your toes in the white sand beach, chillax in a Texas-sized spa or hop in a tube and float the Interactive River.

For the more adventurous members of your family, Palm Beach has a couple of 18-foot tower slides, a zip line and a ropes course.

Schedule

Palm Beach is open on weekends, beginning May 18 and daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting June 21 – August 18.

Bands on the Sand, featuring live music on Palm Beach, begins on June 7. You can get your dance on every Friday and Saturday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Floating the Lazy River at Moody Gardens Palm Beach in Galveston

Robie Capps Photography

Ticket prices

$24.95 for adults

$19.95 for children, 4 to 11 years old and seniors 65 and up.

$15 for Band in the Sand concerts and fireworks show. Children and seniors are free.

A Palm Beach season pass is $65.

A Moody Gardens membership that includes Palm Beach and all other attractions are $140.

Katy: Typhoon Texas Waterpark

If you’re on the west side, head to Katy and make a splash at Typhoon Texas.

This family-friendly water park is designed for people of all ages and promises GOOD. CLEAN. FUN.

Rides include The Twister, a raft ride that combines a waterslide with white water rafting, and The Duelin’ Daltons area, featuring five western-themed rides that will take your breath away.

Their Tidal Wave Bay is a 375,000-gallon pool that generates waves up to three feet tall. You can tube in the deeper area or relax on the shallow side.

The Gully Washer is created for kids from 3-10 and the tiniest Typhooners can enjoy mini slides and splash pads at Buckaroo Bayou.

Schedule

Typhoon Texas opens on May 18 and May 19, and daily beginning Memorial Day weekend.

Hours are 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. most days.

Tickets

Discount tickets are available for $19.99 on May 24 – May 31.

They’re $38.99 online beginning June 1.

Season passes are as low as $64.99.

Online tickets must be purchased at least 24 hours in advance of your visit.

FAQs and more information

Baytown: Pirates Bay

Eastside residents don’t have to go far for a fun day at the water park.

Pirates Bay warns its Flowrider is “not for the faint of heart.” It offers wanna-be surfers a chance to hang ten with a simulated surfing wave powered by a jet engine. The Boomerango is a raft slide that propels riders uphill vertically, swings them back and forth on the way down, then plunging down a steep waterslide.

If your heart just can’t take anymore, hop in a float and wind down the Long Lazy River.

Guests are allowed to bring coolers with their own food and drinks, but no glass bottles or alcohol.

Schedule

Pirates Bay is only open on weekends in May. Beginning June 1, it’s open daily through August 26.

Tickets

General admission tickets on weekends are $25 for guests 48 inches tall and over and $20 for guests under 48 inches tall. On Monday thru Thursday, tickets are $20 and $15, except holidays.

Season passes are $95 for Baytown residents and $135 for non-residents.

Take a virtual tour.

FAQs and more information

New Caney: Big Rivers Water Park

The opening of this water park in New Caney has been delayed a couple of times, but their website says they’ll finally make a splash on May 25.

The Big Rivers Water Park has eight Gator Splash slides named after area bayous. You can race against your friends on the COLORado River Racer tubes. There are also several kid-friendly rides.

Along with the water attractions, Grand Texas has a petting zoo, alligator exhibit and fishing hole.

Schedule

Beginning May 25, the park is scheduled to open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tickets

General admission is $39.99 if you buy your tickets online. Guests 48” and under are $34.99. Children 2 and under are free.

Tickets include all of the attractions.

Season passes are $69.99.

FAQs and more information

Rosharon: Altitude H2O

Altitude H2O in Rosharon isn’t your average water park. It’s more like a floating obstacle course.

Guests can bounce around on a 25,000-square foot area of inflatables.

Obstacles include a balance beam, wiggle bridge, monkey bars, trampolines and half-pipe.

They also have a ropes course, wakeboarding and a summer camp.

Altitude H2O is a floating obstacle course in Rosharon.

Altitude H2O

Schedule

Altitude H2O is open

Hours are noon to 5 p.m.

Tickets

Each 45-minute session in the water park costs $20.

The two-hour ropes course is $30.

Summer camp is $60 a day.

FAQs and more information

Waller: Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park

Yogi, Boo Boo and other Hanna Barbera characters welcome you to this small water park in Waller.

You won’t find scary rides or slippery slides at Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park, but it’s great for families with younger kids and groups who want to camp out or rent cabins.

Guests who aren't staying on the grounds are only allowed in Monday-Thursday.

You won’t find scary rides or slippery slides at Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park, but it’s great for families with younger kids and groups who want to camp out or rent cabins.

Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park

Schedule

The peak season is March 1 thru October 31.

Hours vary so call ahead.

Tickets

Prices vary depending on whether you’re camping or staying at one of the cabins.

No day-use passes are available on Fridays, Saturdays or Sundays unless you are a registered guest of someone staying on the grounds.

Day-use passes are $19 per person Monday thru Thursday. Seniors are half price.

