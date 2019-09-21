BEAUMONT, Texas — Two Texas rappers are using their platform to help those impacted by Imelda.

Port Arthur native and rapper Bun B partnered with Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth partnered and Impact Ministries in Beaumont to hand out supplies to those in need. They set up at 11th Street and Washington Boulevard in Beaumont to serve up hot meals and load up people’s cars with supplies.

"It's a great need here in the city. We're here to serve. We're here to help you," Pastor Jay Matthews of Impact Ministries said.

In addition to giving out supplies to the crowd, the group also went door-to-door to hand out supplies.

"We don't have a lot but whatever we have, we're here to give it to people." Bun B said to 12NewsNow.

They said they saw how many people were in need and activated.

"We're going take care of Texas," Trae Tha Truth said.

Anyone who missed the event can attend Impact Church Sunday where they will be giving out supplies at 1129 Delaware Street in Beaumont starting at 10:00 a.m. They said they will serve until all of the supplies are gone.

"Some people have lost everything and we're here with them to help them rebuild," Matthews said.

If there’s one thing that we know for sure it’s that Southeast Texas is strong, and we will recover. There are already signs of that happening days after Imelda. Anyone looking for help after Imelda can consult our resource guide, here.

We are #409Strong

