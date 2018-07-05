Taylor Swift's upcoming "Reputation" tour already has a good "reputation," before it even kicks off on May 8. Swift invited 2,000 foster and adopted kids from Arizona to see the concert earlier than everyone else.

The pop star filled University of Phoenix Stadium with the kids and their families on Saturday, the final day of her dress rehearsal.

Kelli Dillon, who has adopted a child and takes care of foster children, brought her kids to the special concert. "Not only did we meet her, we got to take a picture with her. She bought everybody pizza after the concert. We got to have desserts, hang out. And she performed her entire set for everybody," Dillon said.

Dillon said the "whole night felt like a dream," and took to Instagram to thank the singer "for shining a bright light in the lives of these kids and families."

READ THE FULL STORY HERE ON CBSNEWS.COM.

A post shared by Kelli Dillon (@kellidillon) on May 6, 2018 at 1:31pm PDT

A post shared by Kelli Dillon (@kellidillon) on May 6, 2018 at 8:40am PDT

Copyright (c) 2018 CBS All Rights Reserved