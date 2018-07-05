Taylor Swift's upcoming "Reputation" tour already has a good "reputation," before it even kicks off on May 8. Swift invited 2,000 foster and adopted kids from Arizona to see the concert earlier than everyone else.
The pop star filled University of Phoenix Stadium with the kids and their families on Saturday, the final day of her dress rehearsal.
Kelli Dillon, who has adopted a child and takes care of foster children, brought her kids to the special concert. "Not only did we meet her, we got to take a picture with her. She bought everybody pizza after the concert. We got to have desserts, hang out. And she performed her entire set for everybody," Dillon said.
Dillon said the "whole night felt like a dream," and took to Instagram to thank the singer "for shining a bright light in the lives of these kids and families."
Still in shock! @taylorswift Your tour is going to be epic! Thank you for everything last night. 🖤
EPIC!!!!!! Thank you Taylor Swift for an amazing night 🖤 (notice Raegan and Bella right in front of Taylor) She gave the girls a huge hug and said “I hope I get to see you again at my next concert!” On cloud 9 😍 Us adults are off to the right side....
