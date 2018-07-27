WEYMOUTH, Mass. — Taylor Swift gifted hundreds of tickets to police officers and their families in Weymouth, Massachusetts. The donation comes as the town mourns after the recent loss of a police officer.

Weymouth Mayor Robert Hedlund tells The Patriot Ledger that the "Reputation" singer donated "a significant number of tickets" to the town for her shows this weekend in nearby Foxborough, which were distributed among city police officers.

Weymouth Sgt. Michael Chesna was shot and killed while investigating a car crash July 15. The same person is also suspected of killing 77-year-old bystander Vera Adams.

Hedlund says there were enough to send "every police officer, firefighter and extended family to the concert, and then some." He also says the donation was a quiet one, explaining, "My understanding is that [Swift's team] did it low-key and weren't looking for publicity." The extras were passed on to other nearby police departments.

Hedlund thanked Swift for the gesture on behalf of the town.

Recently, Swift performed another good deed for a young girl who had seizures at her concert and had to leave for medical attention.

Swift heard about the incident and invited the girl backstage after the show for a meet-and-greet opportunity and photos. The doctor and paramedics who helped the girl also posed for photos with Swift.

