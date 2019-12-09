SAN ANTONIO — SeaWorld San Antonio will soon roll out the "tallest, fastest and longest" wooden roller coaster in the state of Texas.

The Texas Stingray is set to open in spring of 2020.

This record-breaking roller coaster, which will reach a top speed of 55 mph, will be located across from the new Turtle Reef exhibit between Orca Stadium and the Rio Loco river rapids ride.

“Texas Stingray marks a new wave of excitement for SeaWorld,” said SeaWorld San Antonio’s Vice President of General Services Scott Bacon. “We continue to provide new reasons to visit SeaWorld and offer exciting new adventures for our guests with a blend of thrilling rides, family attractions and incredible animal and educational experiences.”

For those who dare to ride the Texas Stingray, be ready for a hundred-foot drop and a "sensory-bending" tunnel.

TEXAS STINGRAY RIDE STATS

SPECIAL FEATURES : 57° first drop and 76° high turns

: 57° first drop and 76° high turns RIDE LENGTH : 3,379 feet of track

: 3,379 feet of track DROP HEIGHTH : 100-ft. drop

: 100-ft. drop MAXIMUM SPEED : 55 mph

: 55 mph MAXIMUM HEIGHTH : 96 feet

: 96 feet TUNNEL : 100 feet

: 100 feet AIRTIME HILLS : 16 airtime hills

: 16 airtime hills MINIMUM RIDER HEIGHT : Riders must be 46 inches or taller

: Riders must be 46 inches or taller RIDE DURATION : More than two minutes

: More than two minutes RIDE MANUFACTURER : Great Coasters International (GCI)

: Great Coasters International (GCI) RIDE OPEN DATE: Spring 2020

When Texas Stingray opens, SeaWorld San Antonio will have five unique roller coaster experiences.

Texas Stingray joins:

Wave Breaker: The Rescue Coaster – a double-launch, jet ski-inspired coaster based on marine animal rescue missions Great White – a floorless steel roller coaster that challenges riders to 360-degree flips, breathtaking loops, corkscrews and thrilling curves at speeds of up to 50 mph Steel Eel – a true hypercoaster featuring a 15-story vertical drop, followed by a series of camelbacks giving riders periods of weightlessness Super Grover’s Box Car Derby – a junior-sized steel roller coaster perfect for families with younger children

