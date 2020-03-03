KATY, Texas — There's a new place to play in Katy. Andretti Indoor Karting & Games opened Tuesday and it's huge.

The 88,000 square feet event center features high-speed super-karts with a half-mile European-style race track, a state of the art arcade with more than 80 games, a zip line and racing simulators like professional racers use.

It also has cool virtual reality games, 2,053 square feet of laser tag and an indoor putt-putt course.

Andretti Karting will feature three restaurants designed to look like food trucks. Fusion Bowl will serve Asian cuisine like rice and noodle dishes, Mama Andretti’s will offer Italian food like pizza and salads, and Let’s Roll Diner will feature American food like wings, burgers and sandwiches. Andretti also will have a bar with craft beer and cocktails.

The venue also will have 4,600 square feet of private event space

Andretti is located at 1230 Grand West Blvd. along the Katy Freeway just east of the Grand Parkway. It's open daily from 10 a.m. to midnight.

