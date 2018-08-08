The Rooftop Cinema Club, based in London, will open a sky-high movie theater in the Galleria area in early October.

The unique open-air venue will offer sunset screenings of recent releases and cult classics, food, craft cocktails and cozy seating. The movies are shown on a giant rooftop screen with state-of-the-art HD projectors.

It will be located on the rooftop of the BLVD Place at 1700 Post Oak, with views of Uptown and downtown Houston.

“Uptown’s skyline and the BLVD Place location are a perfect fit for our film experience,” says Gerry Cottle Jr., Rooftop Cinema Club founder. “We’ve found that movie-goers don’t always want to sit quietly in a large dark room, but instead make it an experience they can share with friends and family.”

Houston marks Rooftop Cinema Club’s fourth U.S. city to open following its international expansion from London, where it began in 2011. The first U.S. venue was opened in New York followed by two in Los Angeles and one in San Diego that opened in April 2018.

Film lovers are encouraged to sign up for the newsletter now so they are first to hear about tickets and other up-and-coming news at Rooftop Cinema Club.

Ticket Information

Tickets for opening weekend go on sale Wed., Aug. 29 and start at $17 per person for a single deck-chair or $20 for a deck-chair and bottomless popcorn. Couples can also choose a double love-seat and popcorn for $24 per person.

All tickets include studio-quality wireless headphones and cozy blankets for use during the movie.

Show times and tickets can be purchased at rooftopcinemaclub.com/houston.

© 2018 KHOU