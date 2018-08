Last August, Coldplay was forced to skip their Houston concert because of Hurricane Harvey.

The band posted a heartfelt message to fans about postponing the show.

A few days later, the British group sent their love to our city in a special song dedicated to Houston.

One year later, we listen again in honor of the anniversary of Harvey and Houston's 182nd birthday.

Coldplay wrote an original song dedicated to Houston; and played it tonight in Miami. My heart is so full thank you @coldplay #ColdplayMiami pic.twitter.com/8UwZlrvZQM — Gløria |-/ (@corralesgloria7) August 29, 2017

