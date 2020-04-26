Reports: 'Price Is Right' announcer George Gray 'recovering well' aftermultiple heart attacks

The 53-year-old had a heart attack in his Arizona home Monday and two more while at the hospital.

"Price Is Right" announcer George Gray is "recovering well" after suffering three massive heart attacks last week, his representative told Variety.

The 53-year-old was rushed to the hospital on Monday after paramedics confirmed he had a heart attack at his home in Tuscon, Arizona. His wife, Brittney, told USA TODAY that he woke up with what he thought was indigestion but it progressed to severe chest pain and weakness in his arms.

While at the hospital, Gray had two more heart attacks.

Gray's representative Phil Viardo said he is recovering well now and is in goof spirits after the scare of his life.

"He is currently resting and focusing on recovery,” Viardo told Variety.

Gray believes genetic factors may have caused the three heart attacks. He says he is in good shape, has low cholesterol levels and has never touched drugs or cigarettes, the magazine reported.

According to his wife, Gray said if you have symptoms of a heart attack or something genetic or you know of other factors, get checked.

Gray is one of the 3 percent of U.S. men and 2 percent of U.S. women who have heart attacks between ages 40 and 59, according to the American Heart Association.

Gray became an announcer on CBS’ “The Price Is Right” in April 2011. In his most well-known role, Gray was the host of the game show "Weakest Link." He also hosted "Junkyard Wars," for which he received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination.