The Royal Wedding is just days away and as it will be a huge deal in London, Americans across the pond are also planning to tune in to watch the occasion live Saturday morning.

Before the festivities kick off, test your Royal Wedding knowledge with this fun quiz!

QUESTIONS:

Q1: What’s the bride’s full name?

Q2: How long is the ceremony expected to last?

Q3: Where will the ceremony be held?

Q4: Who writes the vows?

Q5: Who is paying for the wedding?

Q6: What number is Harry, in the line to the throne?

Q7: True or False: Harry and Meghan are distant cousins?

Q8: True or False: Meghan is the first person of color in the Royal Family?

Q9: What’s the difference between Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace?

Q10: What city is Windsor Castle located?

Q11: Is there a dress code for guests?

ANSWERS:

A1: Rachel Meghan Markle

A2: About 1 hour

A3: St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle

A4: The royal wedding vows are likely to follow a rigid script of words and rituals based on the traditional Anglican wedding ceremony prescribed in the Book of Common Prayer.

A5: The Royal Family is paying for the wedding itself — the service, the flowers, the music and the reception. Meghan will pay for her dress. The British public will pay for security.

A6: Harry is 6th in line to the throne - after his father Prince Charles, his brother Prince William, and his nephews and niece, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

A7: Possibly. The two are related through a 15th century ancestor of the Queen Mother and a relative on Markle’s dad’s side. Making them VERY distant cousins.

A8: True. Meghan Markle will be the first person of color and also the first American to join the Royal Family.

A9: Kensington is where Harry and Meghan, William and Kate live; the Queen lives at Buckingham Palace.

A10: In Windsor, a picturesque town some 20 miles west of London; it’s close to Eton College, the private high school Harry and William attended

A11: Yes. According to the invitations, men are supposed to wear uniforms, morning coats or “lounge suits,” by which they mean, essentially, business suits. Women, meanwhile, are expected to wear “day dresses” (dresses that aren’t evening gowns) and hats.

