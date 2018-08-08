HOUSTON - Celebrities are often spotted in Houston, but one could argue no celebrity sighting gets bigger than the one this week in the River Oaks District!

The one and only Oprah Winfrey was spotted in the shopping center Wednesday, according to the River Oaks District's social media accounts. She was snapped getting into an SUV and took a couple of selfies with fans.

Oprah isn’t the only celebrity who’s recently visited the River Oaks District. Rapper and Missouri City native Travis Scott and his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, were spotted there in May.

© 2018 KHOU