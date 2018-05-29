LAKE BUENA VISTA, Florida - In just one month, Toy Story Land at Disney World will open in a larger-than-life attraction based off the beloved Pixar films.

Guests in Toy Story Land will feel like they have shrunk to the size of a toy as familiar character from the films come to life.

Woody, Jessie, Buzz, Slinky Dog, the Aliens, Green Army Men and other Toy Story characters will be there in an outdoor setting of Andy’s backyard.

Jessie and Rex became the first Toy Story characters to be installed in #ToyStoryLand at Disney’s Hollywood Studios! #WaltDisneyWorld pic.twitter.com/MssuGf2swk — Walt Disney World (@WaltDisneyWorld) November 13, 2017

Across 11 acres, guests will be surrounded by giant building blocks, game board pieces, roller coasters and more.

“With set pieces, staging, attractions and experiences Toy Story Land represents the best of Walt Disney Imagineering’s collaboration with our storytelling partners at Pixar Animation Studios,” said Bob Chapek, chairman of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts.

“This new land will place guests inside the wondrous world of Woody, Buzz and their pals – and invite everyone to experience the joy of being a toy.” he said.

We can't wait to check it out but it seems Astros star, Jose Altuve, beat us to it.

The second baseman posted a video on Twitter of he, his wife Nina and their little girl enjoying the new park.

My family spent a magical day at @WaltDisneyWorld. Don’t miss the opening of #ToyStoryLand on June 30th! #ad pic.twitter.com/XzqsFsHkdk — Jose Altuve (@JoseAltuve27) May 28, 2018

Toy Story Land opens on Saturday, June 30, 2018.

