AUSTIN, Texas — One-day tickets officially went on sale for the Austin City Limits music festival at noon on Wednesday.

Fans can buy 1-day tickets on the festival's website here. The 1-day tickets will each cost $100 plus fees.

Tickets for one of the 3-day weekends are already available online and will cost fans $255 plus fees.

Officials released the lineup back in May and it includes some pretty big stars like Paul McCartney, Metallica, Childish Gambino, Travis Scott, Arctic Monkeys and Odesza.

Other notable artists that will make you want to reserve your lawn chair for Zilker Park: Khalid, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, and David Byrne.

GO HERE for the full lineup.

The annual festival is set to happen on two consecutive three-day weekends beginning Friday, Oct. 5.

The last day of the festival is scheduled for Oct. 14. Eight stages at Zilker Park host more than 130 performances.

