It's finally getting colder, which means now is the perfect time to snuggle up on the couch with your significant other, friends or just your favorite snack and catch some Netflix shows.

The streaming service just announced their October lineup, and you should start clearing your calendars, because there's a ton of new content.

For the Halloween-lovers out there, Netflix has released a seasonal category called "Netflix and Chills" and it is full of spooky shows and films. The lineup includes original movies and shows and old favorites as well. Some titles have already been released, and more will be released throughout September and October.

Netflix

Original new titles in the "Netflix and Chills" category include "In the Tall Grass," written by Stephen King and his son and fellow horror writer Joe Hill. "Marianne," which appeared on the platform on Friday the 13th, is about a French horror novelist who discovers that the witch demon she writes about might be real.

Spooky content acquired by the service include "American Horror Story: Apocalypse" and "Scream 2."

Netflix users who are too easily spooked don't need to worry. Plenty of non-Halloween content will be released next month as well. The third season of "Big Mouth," and animated show about puberty will drop on October 4. Netflix released a trailer for the new season featuring a cartoon cameo from Jonathan Van Ness, star of Netflix's makeover show "Queer Eye."

"Bojack Horseman" is returning for its sixth and final season. The Emmy-nominated animated show features Bojack, an anthropmorphic horse whose acting career has caused him to spiral into addiction and depression. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the announcement of the new season. The final season will air in two parts, with the first dropping on Netflix on October 25.

"El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie" will be available on October 11. The film is written and and directed by the original show's creator, Vince Gillgan, and it follows fugitive Jesse Pinkman as he runs from his captors, the law and his past.

As always, some content will be leaving Netflix next month as well. It's your last chance to see movies like "Pineapple Express," "The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" and the 2005 version of "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," because those will be taken off of the site on October 1. Binge seasons one and two of "Sex and the City" spin off "The Carrie Diaries" while you still can, because it leaves on October 25.

Here's the full list of everything coming to and leaving Netflix for October 2019:

Coming to Netflix

October 1

"Carmen Sandiego: Season 2" Netflix Family

"Niki Glaser: Bangin'" Netflix Original"

"93 days"

"A.M.I."

"Along Came a Spider"

"Bad Boys"

"Bad Boys II"

"Blow"

"Bring It On, Ghost: Season 1"

"Charlie's Angels"

"Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle"

"Cheese in the Trap: Season 1"

"Chicago Typewriter: Season 1"

"Crash"

"Exit Wounds"

"Good Burger"

"Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay"

"Honey 2"

"House of the Witch"

"Lagos Real Fake Life"

"Men in Black II"

"Moms at War"

"No Reservations"

"Ocean's Thirteen"

"Ocean's Twelve"

"One Direction: This Is Us"

"Payday"

"Rugrats in Paris: The Movie"

"Scream 2"

"Senna"

"Signal: Season 1"

"Sin City"

"Sinister Circle"

"Supergirl"

"Superman Returns"

"Surf's Up"

"The Bucket List"

"The Flintstones"

"The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas"

"The Island"

"The Pursuit of Happyness"

"The Rugrats Movie"

"The Time Traveler's Wife"

"Tomorrow with You: Season 1"

"Trainspotting"

"Troy"

"Tunnel: Season 1"

"Unaccompanied Minors"

"Walking Out"

October 2

"Living Undocumented" Netflix Original

"Ready to Mingle (Solteras)" Netflix Original

"Rotten: Season 2" Netflix Original

October 3

"Seis Manos" Netflix Anime

October 4

Netflix

"Big Mouth" Netflix Original

"Creeped Out: Season 2" Netflix Original

"In the Tall Grass" Netflix Film

"Peaky Blinders: Season 5" Netflix Original

"Raising Dion" Netflix Original

"Super Monsters: Season 3" Netflix Family

"Super Monsters: Vida's First Halloween" Netflix Family

October 5

"Legend Quest: Masters of Myth" Netflix Family

October 7

"Match! Tennis Junios" Netflix Original

"The Water Diviner"

October 8

"Deon Cole: Cole Hearted" Netflix Original

"The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants Hack-a-ween" Netflix Family

October 9

"After"

"Rhythm + Flow" Netflix Original

October 10

"Schitt's Creek: Season 5"

"Ultramarine Magmell" Netflix Anime

October 11

Insatiable

Netflix

"El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie" Netflix Television Event

"The Forest of Love" Netflix Film

"Fractured" Netflix Film

"Haunted: Season 2" Netflix Original

"Insatiable: Season 2" Netflix Original

"La influencia" Netflix Film

"Plan Coeur: Season 2" Netflix Original

"The Awakenings of Motti Wlenbruch" Netflix Film

"YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 2" Netflix Family

October 12

"Banlieusards" Netflix Films

October 15

"Dark Crimes"

October 16

"Ghosts of Sugar Land" Netflix Original

"Sinister 2"

October 17

"The Karate Kid"

"THE UNLISTED" Netflix Family

October 18

"The Yard (Avlu)" Netflix Original

"Baby: Season 2" Netflix Original

"Eli" Netflix Film

"Interior Design Masters' Netflix Original

"The Laundromat" Netflix Film

"Living with Yourself" Netflix Original

"MeatEater: Season 8" Netflix Original

"Mighty Little Bheem: Diwali" Netflix Family

"Seventeen" Netflix Film

"Spirit Riding Free; Pony Tales Collection 2" Netflix Family

"Tell Me Who i Am" Netflix Original

"Toon: Seasons 1-2" Netflix Original

"Unnatural Selection" Netflix Original

"Upstates" Netflix Film

October 19

"Men in Black"

October 20

"Echo in the Canyon"

"Free Fire"

October 22

"Jenny Slate: Stage Fright" Netflix Original

October 23

"Breakfast: Lunch & Dinner" Netflix Original

"Dancing with the Birds" Netflix Original

"Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy"

October 24

"Daybreak" Netflix Original

"Revenge of Pontianak"

October 25

THE KOMINSKY METHOD

Michael Yarish/Netflix

"A Tale of Love and Darkness"

"Assimilate"

"Bojack Horseman: Season 6 Part 1" Netflix Original

"Brigada Costa del Sol" Netflix Original

"Brotherhood" Netflix Original

"Dolemite is My Name" Netflix Film

"Greenhouse Academy: Season 3" Netflix Family

"The Kominsky Method: Season 2" Netflix Original

"Monzon" Netflix Original

"Nailed It! France (C'est du gateau!)" Netflix Original

"Prank Encounters" Netflix Original

"Rattlesnake" Netflix Film

"It Takes a Lunatic" Netflix Original

October 28

"A 3 Minute Hug" Netflix Original

"Little Miss Sumo" Netflix Original

"Shine On with Reese: Season 1"

October 29

"Arsenio Hall: Smart and Classy" Netflix Original

October 30

"Flavorful Origins: Yunnan Cusine" Netflix Original

October 31

"Kengan Ashura: Part II" Netflix Anime

"Nowhere Man" Netflix Original

"Raging Bull"

Leaving Netflix

October 1

"A.I. Artificial Intelligence"

"All the President's Men"

"Bonnie and Clyde (1967)"

"Bring It On: In It to Win It"

"Cabaret (1972)"

"Casper"

"Cat on a Hot Tin Roof"

"Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)"

"Cloverfield"

"Deliverance"

"Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood"

"Empire Records"

"Evolution"

"Forks Over Knives"

"Frances Ha"

"Free State of Jones"

"Get Carter"

"Gremlins"

"Hoosiers"

"Impractical Jokers: Season 1"

"In Bruges"

"Julie & Julia"

"Lakeview Terrace"

"Midsomer Murders: Series 1-19"

"Obsessed"

"Pineapple Express"

"Platoon"

"Quiz Show"

"She's Out of My League"

"The Dukes of Hazzard"

"The Nightmare"

"The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants"

"The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2"

"Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?"

October 5

"Despicable Me 3"

October 7

"David Blaine: What is Magic?"

"Scream 4"

October 9

"Little Witch Academia"

"Little Witch Academia: The Enchanted Parade"

"Sword Art Online II: Season 1"

October 15

"El Internado: Season 1-7"

October 20

"El Internado: Season 1-7"

October 25

"The Carrie Diaries: Season 1-2"

October 29

"The Fall: Series 1"

"The Imitation Game"







