New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa and more coming to Houston for ‘The Mixtape Tour 2022’

HOUSTON — Three iconic music groups are headed to Houston next year.
We’re talking New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue. The legendary groups, along with Rick Astley, will be stopping at the Toyota Center on May 19 as part of “The Mixtape Tour 2022.”
“We had a blast out on the first MixTape Tour in 2019, and can’t wait to take it to another level with our fans on the MixTape Tour 2022,” Donnie Wahlberg said. “Just like a mixtape, these shows are going to take audiences through all the emotions. To be able to have Salt-N-Pepa come back and now also have the iconic and legendary Rick Astley & En Vogue join the tour… we could not be more excited. Let’s GO!”
The tour will start on May 10 in Cincinnati, Ohio and make stops in arenas in Nashville, Dallas Los Angeles, Atlanta and more.
Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, Oct. 8 at ticketmaster.com. You can also visit Ticketmaster for more tour dates.
For more information on VIP packages and fan club pre-sales, click here.