HOUSTON — Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion is suing her record label for preventing the release of her new music.

On Monday, a Harris County district judge granted Megan a temporary restraining order against 1501 Certified Entertainment and its CEO, former LA Dodger Carl Crawford, which states the company “will do nothing to prevent the release, distribution and sale” of her new music.

According to the lawsuit, 1501 has been instructing the distributor of Megan’s records, 300 Entertainment, to not distribute any of her new music – which was scheduled to be released Friday.

The “Hot Girl Summer” rapper has been trying to renegotiate her contract with 1501 Certified Entertainment who she says has not been paying her based on the circumstances under which her contract was signed. In the lawsuit, she also alleges she has been getting threats from who she believes to be Crawford or members from his team.

In an interview with Billboard, Crawford denies any claims of him or his label trying to prevent the release of Megan’s new music.

"It's a whole lie," says Crawford. "Nothing is true that she said. Me being greedy and taking money from her, that's crazy. I never tried to take nothing from her. The only thing we ever did was give, give, give."

Megan Thee Stallion currently has three platinum songs, despite having a debut album.

