Maná honors Uvalde school shooting victim Maite Rodriguez during Texas show

The band not only brought Maite’s mother to the stage to sing a special song, but they also donated part of their ticket sales to a scholarship in her name.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — One of the most influential rock bands in Latin America is bringing attention to a Texas tragedy.

Iconic Mexican rock band Maná honored Maite Rodriguez at their concert in San Antonio last weekend. Maite is one of the 21 people killed during the school shooting at Robb Elementary in 2022.

"She was truly an angel on Earth," Ana Rodriguez said about her daughter.

Maite’s dream was to become a marine biologist and her family set up a scholarship in her honor at Texas A&M. That's where the four-time Grammy Award winners stepped in to help.

The band not only brought Ana to the stage to sing her a special song, but they also donated part of their ticket sales in Texas. The money will go to the scholarship set up in honor of Maite.

"With every student that, you know, Maite scholarship can help, she is almost graduating over and over. And she will always be a part of their story," Ana said. "I could not believe it. The first thing I thought -- I think of my daughter ... you really did it this time."

The lead singer of the band wore a shirt with a picture of her green Converse shoes. The shoes came to light when Mathew McConaughey held them in a news conference at the White House after the shooting.

"I was in such disbelief. He was on stage. Here is this rock and roll singer ... he has such a love for marine life as Maite did and he is rocking her shirt," Ana said.

Maná's lead singer sang "El Reloj Cucu," a song of grief over losing his father. The moment was surreal for Ana.

"When he was signing, I felt it all the way down to my bones. Everything I went through, he also went through," she said.

In the moment, she clutched the turtle pendant that holds her daughter's ashes. She said she felt strength.

"I believe that a mother's broken heart is powerful," Ana said. "I am my daughter's biggest advocate."