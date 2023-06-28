x
Madonna postpones tour after being hospitalized with 'serious bacterial infection'

Her manager and producer said she spent several days in ICU but is improving and 'a full recovery is expected.
Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Honoree Madonna accepts the advocate for change award at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards at the New York Hilton Midtown on Saturday, May 4, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

HOUSTON — Madonna had a serious health scare this week that forced her to postpone her upcoming world tour.

She developed a "serious bacterial infection" on Saturday and was rushed to the hospital, Madonna's manager and producer Guy Oseary said Wednesday on Instagram. He said she spent several days in ICU but is doing better.

“Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected," Oseary said.

Madonna, 64, was scheduled to kick off her Celebration World Tour next month to commemorate her 40-year music career. 

Madonna is scheduled to play in Houston on September 13 and 14 followed by stops in Dallas and Austin.

Oseary said details about rescheduled dates would be shared soon.

