It didn't take long for rapper Machine Gun Kelly to fire back at rap rival Eminem in a new diss track, just days after he was dragged by the rapper on his new album "Kamikaze."

Machine Gun Kelly dropped the NSFW song "Rap Devil" (a clever play on the name of Eminem's song "Rap God") on Monday in response to the Detroit rapper's diss against him on "Not Alike."

The two have had issues since 2012, when MGK tweeted that Eminem's daughter Hailie was "hot as (expletive)," which he has since said resulted in him being blackballed in the industry. Eminem's daughter was 16 at the time.

Eminem addressed the 2012 tweet in "Not Alike": "If you wanna come at me with a sub, Machine Gun / And I'm talkin' to you, but you already know who the (expletive) you are, Kelly / I don't use sublims and sure as (expletive) don't sneak-diss / But keep commenting on my daughter Hailie."

MGK fired back in his new track, rapping: "Mad about something I said in 2012 / Took you six years and a surprise album just to come with a diss."

MGK goes for the jugular, dropping insults about everything from Eminem's "weird" beard and his "corny hats" to "the fact your last four albums is as bad as your selfie."

"Homie we get it, we know that you're the greatest rapper alive / (Expletive) dweeb, all you do is read the dictionary and stay inside," Machine Gun Kelly says on the song.

He continues: "The big bad bully of the rap game can't take a (expletive) joke / Oh you want some (expletive) smoke (what?) / But not literally, you'll choke."

MGK got in some digs about Eminem's age, saying: "Knees weak of old age / The real Slim Shady can't stand up."

Eminem addressed comparisons between the two on his own diss track, saying: "We are not alike, there's not a likeness on the mic."

"You say you're affiliated with murderers, killas / The people you run with are thuggin' / But you're just a wannabe gunna," Eminem raps on the track.

