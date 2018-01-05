Country star Luke Bryan is coming to Houston and tickets go on sale Friday!

Bryan will perform at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion on Friday, September 7, 2018. Tickets for the concert will go on sale Friday, May 4, 2018 starting at 10 a.m.

Fans can buy tickets at livenation.com or by phone at 1-800-745-3000.

An $8.50 parking and facility maintenance fee is included in each ticket price. Additional service charges may be added.

The 'What Makes You Country' tour kicks off May 5th and lasts through October with Jon Pardi and Carly Pearce as special guests.

