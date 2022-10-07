Meet the Dallas singles cast for Netflix's 'Love Is Blind' Season 3

DALLAS — Netflix's reality dating series "Love Is Blind" is returning for a third season, and it was filmed in Dallas.
On Wednesday, the show released a video showing the 30 singles from the Dallas area who will look to connect – and potentially even get engaged – without ever seeing the other person.
"Love Is Blind," hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, will feature 15 men and 15 women who get to know each other in separate “pods.” The contestants on the show cannot see each other and only communicate through a wall. If they decide to meet, they must become engaged, which sets up the moment when the contestants see their counterparts for the first time.
As you can imagine, the reality show's drama gets rather juicy whenever as they meet each other’s relatives and friends, live together for the first time, and decide whether they’ll get married.
The Dallas-based cast is made up of real estate professionals, health industry workers, engineers, coaches, sales representatives and more. The ages of the contestants range from 26 to 36, with an average age of nearly 31.
Here are the 30 singles and what they do for a living:
Male
- Andrew Liu, 30, director of operations
- Anthony LaScalea, 33, attorney
- Bartise Bowden, 27, senior analyst
- Brennon Lemieux, 32, water treatment engineer
- Cole Barnett, 27, real estate agent
- Dakota Easley, 29, aerospace engineer
- Dale Dalida, 32, cybersecurity student
- DaVonté Black, 29, fitness development coach
- Julian Torres, 34, managing director of operations
- Matt Bolton, 28, private charter sales executive
- Nash Buehler, 34, real estate agent
- Sikiru “SK” Alagbada, 34, data engineer
- Simmer Bajwa, 27, director of marketing technology
- Tony Taylor, 34, medical device sales rep
- Zach Gordon, 29, med school and interior quality control manager
Female
- Alexa Alfia, 27, insurance agency owner
- Amanda Langston, 31, stylist
- Ashley Randermann, 29, chiropractor
- Brannigan Maxwell, 35, critical care nurse
- Charita Scott, 35, makeup artist
- Chelsey Jordan, 27, customer success manager
- Colleen Reed, 26, ballet dancer and digital PR strategist
- Jessica Gumbert, 30, senior event producer
- Kalekia Adams, 31, ICU nurse practitioner
- Kimberlee Clarke, 30, teacher and coach
- Loren Langenbeck, 36, medical device rep
- Nancy Rodriguez, 32, real estate investor
- Raven Ross, 29, pilates instructor
- Valerie Truong, 35, dermatologist
- Zanab Jaffrey, 32, real estate agent
Previous locations for the show were Atlanta (Season 1) and Chicago (Season 2). Four couples between the two seasons have married on the show.
Watch the casting announcement on Netflix's YouTube channel here:
The Netflix reality series premieres on Oct. 19 with episodes to follow each Wednesday through Nov. 9.
