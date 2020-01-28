STAFFORD, Texas — Houston’s own Lizzo took home three Grammy Awards Sunday including best pop solo performance for her smash hit “Truth Hurts."

The artist shared the spotlight during her opening performance with a 17-year-old ballet dancer from Fort Bend County, who performed a solo in front of a national audience.

Literally, I went blank. I don't remember anything after I walked on the stage," Freje Randall said."I was so into it. I don't even remember the performance almost."

RELATED: 'Tonight is for Kobe' | Grammys begin with emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant

RELATED: Winners list: 62nd Grammys honor artists on music's biggest night

Freje is a senior at Ballard Christian Academy in Stafford. She’s also a ballerina at the Fort Bend Academy of Dance and is very involved with Dancing4Diabetes.

So, how did the local teenager end up on stage at the Grammy Awards?

A couple weeks ago, Lizzo posted on Instagram looking for ballet dancers.

"Calling all ballet dancers... Send a video of you dancing on point ... If you look like me that’s a plus!" she said.

A choreographer encouraged Freje to send the celebrity a video.

“They literally DMed us back and said ‘You’re amazing. We love you. Can you be in LA in the next two days?’” said Randall.

It was only after she was cast that Freje found out she was performing at the Grammys.

The teen soloist was the youngest dancer on stage and the only one from the Houston area, besides Lizzo.

To say she’s grateful is an understatement.

Lizzo shared the spotlight during her Grammy performance with a 17-year-old ballerina from Fort Bend County who performed a solo in front of a national audience.

Freje Randall

Freje thanks Lizzo and her choreographer Jemel McWilliams for the incredible opportunity. She also thanks her friends, family, church and dance instructors for their support.

RELATED: Grammys pre-show opens with moment of silence for Kobe Bryant

RELATED: Demi Lovato restarts song at Grammys, delivers powerful performance

"When the performance was over and everyone gave us a standing ovation, I was like 'That really just happened,' Freje said. "I think it's going to take me a minute to come back to earth."

After a dream weekend in Los Angeles, it’s back to reality. The high school senior says she’ll be back in class in Stafford on Tuesday.