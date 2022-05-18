New documentary gives behind-the-scenes look at Lizzo's rise to fame

The untitled documentary is said to follow the singer, songwriter, rapper and flutist's music career.

HOUSTON — Houston native and three-time Grammy Award-winning artist Lizzo is teaming up with HBO Max for a new documentary.

The untitled documentary is said to follow the singer, songwriter, rapper and flutist's music career as she makes history shifting the sound of popular music and culture all while balancing the challenges of fame, life and love, according to a press release from WarnerMedia.

“Growing up I never dreamed I’d get to experience all of the things I’ve accomplished in my life, and I’m just getting started. I’m so excited I get to share and relive my journey with my fans and HBO Max," said Lizzo. "From ‘Cuz I Love You’ to my dramatic world tour, losing and gaining love, and creating my new album ‘Special,’ y'all get to see the amount of time, patience, blood, sweat and tears that went into this process. It takes ten years to become an ‘overnight success,’ and hopefully I can inspire other young creatives to keep going.”

The "Truth Hurts" singer said she served as executive producer on the documentary that is expected to air this fall.

Meanwhile, Lizzo's new album "Special" is set to release on July 15.

She will be going on tour after the release of her new album starting in September.

As part of the tour, she’ll perform at Toyota Center on October 26 with Latto. That comes two days after her October 25 show in Austin at the Moody Center. And after Houston, Lizzo will be at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on October 28.

Want to go to the show? Here’s where to get tickets.