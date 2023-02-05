'You changed my life' | Lizzo credits Beyoncé during Grammys acceptance speech

The Houston ladies both performed and won awards during the Grammys on Sunday. Beyoncé actually made Grammy history.

LOS ANGELES — It wasn't Lizzo's first Grammy Award, but her incredible speech Sunday after winning "Record Of The Year" sure made it feel like it was.

The award was given for her single "About Damn Time." She started the speech by honoring Prince, who she said inspired her to make feel-good music.

"I want to dedicate this award to Prince," she said. "When we lost Prince, I decided to dedicate my life to making positive music. I was, like, 'I don't care if my positivity bothers you. What's wrong with you?'"

She then turned her attention to Beyoncé and shared a story about how she skipped class in the fifth grade to see her perform.

"You changed my life," a teary-eyed Lizzo told Beyoncé. "You sang that gospel medley and the way you made me feel I was, like, I want to make people feel this way with my music. So thank you so much."

Lizzo finished her speech by giving a piece of motivation to everyone in the audience and all the people watching from their homes.

"Anyone at home who feels misunderstood or on the outside looking in like I did, just stay true to yourself," she said. "Because I promise you, you will find people, you will attract people in your life who believe in you and support you."

This was the only win for the night for Lizzo after being nominated for five Grammy Awards. She has a total of three Grammy wins.