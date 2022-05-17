Lady Gaga bringing 'Chromatica Ball' tour to Minute Maid Park in Houston

The concert promises to be a "full-scale, Lady Gaga pop production," organizers say.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Lady Gaga is returning to Houston more than five years after two concerts here in 2017, including her dramatic Super Bowl halftime performance at NRG Stadium.

This time, the 12-time Grammy award winner is bringing her Chromatica Ball tour to Minute Maid Park on Sept. 13. Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 20.

Organizers say the 20 show tour that kicks off in Europe in July will feature "a full-scale, Lady Gaga pop show." It will also be the first time for live public performances from her 2020 album "Chromatica."

Gaga is one of the best-selling musicians of all time with more than 36 million in album sales and more than 60 billion streams.