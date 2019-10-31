HOUSTON — Two beloved rock bands, Journey and The Pretenders, are teaming up for a 2020 concert tour that includes a stop in the Houston area.

The bands will play their long list of hits at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020.

American Express card members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Monday, Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, Nov. 7 at 10 p.m.

Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, Nov. 8 at 10 a.m.

Journey fans can expect to hear hits like “Lights,” “Faithfully,” “Any Way You Want It,” “Open Arms,” “Wheel In The Sky,” “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart),” and, of course, “Don’t Stop Believin," according to concert promoter Live Nation.

Fans of The Pretenders will experience “I’ll Stand By You,” “Back On The Chain Gang,” “Brass In Pocket,” “Don’t Get Me Wrong,” “2000 Miles,” “My City Was Gone,” and “Middle of the Road."

The tour, which will stop in more than 60 cities, kicks off Friday, May 15 in Ridgefield, Wash. and wraps up Saturday, Sept. 12 in Bethel, NY.

