Did Jennifer Lopez even need a birthday wish this year?

From an Instagram post, the newly 49-year-old shared on her birthday Tuesday, it seems she has it all.

Friends: check. Significant Other: check. Unbelievable body: check.

The "Shades of Blue" star even seemed to acknowledge her #blessings in the caption for a pair of photos she shared from her celebration. "Current birthday situation... yup," she wrote.

Lopez posed in the pictures featuring her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, and her 10-year-old daughter Emme, with a bottle in hand, clad in a black and white string bikini. JLo's impressive abs were also on display.

To paraphrase the classic "Jenny from the Block," it looks like no matter where she goes, she knows where the gym is.

