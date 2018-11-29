NEW YORK (AP) — Hugh Jackman will launch his first ever world tour next year, performing at arenas mostly reserved for pop, rock and rap stars.

The multi-talented entertainer announced his "The Man. The Music. The Show." tour on Thursday, which will feature Jackman singing songs from "The Greatest Showman," ''Les Miserables" and Broadway musicals, among other selections. He will be accompanied by a live orchestra.

The tour starts in Europe, officially kicking off in Hamburg, Germany, on May 13, 2019. He will play two shows at The O2 Arena in London.

The North American leg begins June 18 in Houston and he will perform twice at both New York's Madison Square Garden and Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl.

Most tickets go on sale Dec. 7. Tickets for the MSG shows go on sale Dec. 10.

Hugh Jackman tour dates:

May 13: Hamburg, Germany at Barclaycard Arena

May 14: Berlin, Germany at Mercedes-Benz Arena

May 16: Cologne, Germany at Lanxess Arena

May 17: Amsterdam, Germany at Ziggo Dome

May 19: Zurich, Switzerland at Hallenstadion

May 21: Manheim, Germany at SAP Arena

May 22: Paris, France at AccorHotels Arena

May 24: Manchester, England at Manchester Arena

May 27: Birmingham, England at Birmingham Resorts World Arena

May 30: Dublin, Ireland at 3Arena

June 2: London, England at The O2 Arena

June 3: London, England at The O2 Arena

June 18: Houston, TX at Toyota Center

June 19: Dallas, TX at American Airlines Center

June 21: Chicago, IL at United Center

June 22: St. Paul, MN at Xcel Energy Center

June 24: Detriot, MI at Little Caesars Arena

June 25: Toronto, ON at Scotiabank Arena

June 27: Boston, MA at TD Garden

June 28: New York, NY at Madison Square Garden

June 29: New York, NY at Madison Square Garden

June 30: Philadelphia, PA at Wells Fargo Center

July 1: Washington D.C. at Capital One Arena

July 3: Atlanta, GA at State Farm Arena

July 5: Tampa, FL at Amalie Arena

July 6: Sunrise, FL at BB&T Center

July 10: Denver, CO at Pepsi Center

July 11: Salt Lake City, UT at Vivint Smart Home Arena

July 13: Las Vegas, NV at MGM Grand Garden Arena

July 14: Glendale, AZ at Gila River Arena

July 16: San Diego, CA at Valley View Casino Center

July 17: San Jose, CA at SAP Center at San Jose

July 19: Los Angeles, CA at Hollywood Bowl

July 20: Los Angeles, CA at Hollywood Bowl

