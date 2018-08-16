(CBS) -- You know that Aretha Franklin's "Respect" is one of the greatest Soul tracks of all time. You might not know the loaded gender history behind its lyrics.

Or that Otis Redding actually wrote and released the song first. Or that, by flipping the song on its head, Franklin gracefully pulled off one of the most important pop music reinventions in American history.

Redding's "Respect" hit the airwaves in 1964 — a masculine appeal from a working man to a housewife that feels a shade misogynistic through today's lens.

"Hey little girl, you're so sweet, little honey / And I'm about to, just give you all of my money / And all I'm asking, hey / A little respect when I come home," Redding sings.

It's an upbeat version of the traditional family values of the 1950s and 1960s: Man works all day, man comes home for dinner and demands respect from his wife. But that's far from the way "Respect" has been immortalized in the American musical canon — and that's entirely because of the "Queen of Soul."

