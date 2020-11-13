Houston Zoo Lights will be twinkling this weekend

One of Houston's favorite -- and prettiest -- holiday traditions is back again at the Houston Zoo.

HOUSTON — The Houston Zoo is decked out for the holidays with thousands of brightly-colored, twinkling lights everywhere you look.

The public is invited to Zoo Lights presented by TXU starting Saturday, Nov. 14.

Guests can stroll through the new 125-foot-long Infinity Tunnel of Light, see dragons come to life in the 4-D Enchanted Forest and experience Winter Wonderland.

Share your memory with a selfie on a giant ice throne and take a socially distanced photo with Santa as he prepares for the holidays in his workshop.

This year’s Zoo Lights event will feature a few changes to keep visitors safe.

As with every Zoo visit, guests 10 years and older are required to wear proper face coverings.

Timed tickets will allow for proper social distancing while enjoying the sights and sounds of the season. Tickets must be purchased online.

There will be increased cleaning and disinfecting.

Zoo Lights will open daily from 5:30 – 10:30 p.m. with the last entry at 9:30 p.m.

Tickets for Zoo Lights are purchased separately from regular zoo tickets.

Tickets prices range from $12.90 - $29. Buy tickets here.