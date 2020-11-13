Houston Zoo Lights will be twinkling this weekend

HOUSTON — The Houston Zoo is decked out for the holidays with thousands of brightly-colored, twinkling lights everywhere you look.
The public is invited to Zoo Lights presented by TXU starting Saturday, Nov. 14.
Guests can stroll through the new 125-foot-long Infinity Tunnel of Light, see dragons come to life in the 4-D Enchanted Forest and experience Winter Wonderland.
Share your memory with a selfie on a giant ice throne and take a socially distanced photo with Santa as he prepares for the holidays in his workshop.
This year’s Zoo Lights event will feature a few changes to keep visitors safe.
- As with every Zoo visit, guests 10 years and older are required to wear proper face coverings.
- Timed tickets will allow for proper social distancing while enjoying the sights and sounds of the season. Tickets must be purchased online.
- There will be increased cleaning and disinfecting.
Zoo Lights will open daily from 5:30 – 10:30 p.m. with the last entry at 9:30 p.m.
Tickets for Zoo Lights are purchased separately from regular zoo tickets.
Tickets prices range from $12.90 - $29. Buy tickets here.
For more information, including nights of operation, and to purchase tickets, visit www.HoustonZoo.org/zoolights.