HOUSTON - The Bayou City is getting a new festival this fall, that's according to Houston rapper Travis Scott.

The Grammy-nominated rapper announced Friday the one-day music festival will be called the "Astroworld Festival." It will take place across the street from the former home of AstroWorld.

It's scheduled for Saturday, November 17 at NRG Park.

Organizers said the new festival seeks to bring back the beloved spirit and nostalgia of AstroWorld.

Scott, a Missouri City-native, will headline the festival and the full music lineup will be released in the coming weeks, organizers said.

Early-bird general admission and VIP tickets are on sale now at astroworldfest.com. Tickets and passes will go on sale to the general public on Monday, August 13 at 10 a.m.

Friday's announcement comes a week after the release of Scott's latest album titled, Astroworld, which currently sits at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

