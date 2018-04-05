There’s a fun and funky new place to play in Houston and it’s called Truck Yard.

The EaDo bar on Lamar bills itself as a “come-as-you-are beer garden and adult playground.” But all ages are welcome – from babies to baby boomers.

“The honest truth is, 21 year olds like this place as much as 85 year olds,” said owner Jason Boso. “You know who likes it the most? Dogs. Dogs love coming here.”

The big outdoor space features a ferris wheel, tree houses and airstreams.

Along with brews and booze, Truck Yard has at least three rotating food trucks daily.

But their specialty is cheesesteaks and they claim they’re even better than the ones you’ll find in Philly.

Party people can also enjoy live music several nights a week.

Truck Yard is just the latest business to open in EaDo’s new East Village district.

It originated in Dallas but, like everything else, we’re told the Houston version is bigger – and better.

