HOUSTON — With cooler weather hitting Houston for the weekend of October 12-13, there are plenty of fall activities for families to take advantage of and feel festive -- even if you don't have tickets to Game 1 of the ALCS between the Astros and the Yankees.

The 41st Italian Festival in downtown Houston goes through Sunday, with food, music, and activities like the grape stomp, and the pasta eating contest.

Check out the Saturday and Sunday schedules here.

41st Houston Italian Festival Food event in Houston, TX by The Houston Italian Festival and Italian Cultural & Community Center on Thursday, October 10 2019 with 28K people interested...

You can also pick a pumpkin at your local pumpkin patch while it's extra cool on Saturday morning.

Here's a list of the ones around Houston.

RELATED: Season's strongest cold front yet to warm the hearts of cold weather lovers everywhere!

RELATED: Pumpkin patches and fall festivals around the Houston area

On Sunday, the temperature heats up a little, and so does the competition at the Houston Open. The final round of championship play kicks off at 7 a.m. at the Golf Club of Houston in Humble.

Also, the Bayou City Art Festival is this weekend in Downtown. It features 300 artists from around the country – with plenty of music, food trucks, and kids activities, too.

If you're feeling adventurous, travel to Todd Mission just south of Navasota for the 45th Texas Renaissance Festival.