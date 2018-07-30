MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Authorities say former World Wrestling Entertainment star Brian Christopher Lawler has died after attempting suicide in his jail cell.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says the 46-year-old son of WWE Hall of Fame wrestler Jerry "The King" Lawler was found hanging in his cell on Saturday. The agency says officers performed CPR and Lawler was taken to a hospital in Memphis, where he died Sunday.

Authorities are investigating.

Lawler was placed in the Hardeman County Jail on July 7. The agency says he was booked on charges of driving under the influence, driving on a revoked license and evading arrest.

In a statement, WWE said Lawler, "who is best known in WWE as Too Cool's Grandmaster Sexay," competed during the height of the "Attitude Era."

.@WWE is saddened to learn that Brian Christopher has passed away. https://t.co/etqwccoDy0 — WWE (@WWE) July 29, 2018

Also Sunday, Josip Peruzovic, the former pro wrestler known for playing beloved villain Nikolai Volkoff, died. He was 70.

His wife Lynn Peruzovic confirmed his death Sunday. She says he had heart problems, and that when she went to give him medicine he was not responsive.

WWE said Peruzovic was "one of the greatest villains sports-entertainment had ever seen." He was known for singing the onetime Soviet Union's national anthem before matches and for his tag team alliance with another wrestler known as The Iron Sheik.

.@WWE is saddened about the passing of Nikolai Volkoff. pic.twitter.com/wDANbxGHP7 — WWE (@WWE) July 30, 2018

The wrestling community took to social media to react to the news of the wrestlers' death.

Saddened To Hear Of The Passing Of Brian Christopher Nikolai Volkoff & Brickhouse Brown Today. May God Bless Them! RIP🙏🏻 — SGT SLAUGHTER (@_SgtSlaughter) July 29, 2018

GOD BLESS THE BRIAN LAWLER. @JerryLawler MY HEART GO TO YOU MY BROTHER. pic.twitter.com/4RkLnB40gy — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) July 29, 2018

Incredibly sad news about the passing of Brian Christopher. A tragic loss of life. Both @StephMcMahon and I are thinking of Jerry Lawler and the entire Lawler family this evening. https://t.co/Siqrx5Vt1c — Triple H (@TripleH) July 29, 2018

RIP Brian Christopher thank you for always stealing the show my brother only love HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) July 29, 2018

