NORFOLK, Va. — A former reality show contestant was in federal court Tuesday where she entered a guilty plea to drug charges.

A federal indictment said Antonella Barba ran fentanyl in a drug operation in Hampton Roads. According to court documents, an apartment on Granby Street in Norfolk was used to store cocaine, heroin, and cash, with additional activity in Chesapeake, Portsmouth, and Virginia Beach.

Barba was arrested in October 2018 and entered a not guilty plea. However, recent court filings indicated she planned to switch her plea to guilty.

Barba, who originally is from New Jersey, competed during Season 6 of American Idol when the television show ran on FOX. Barba made the Top 16. Ultimately, Jordin Sparks won that season.

