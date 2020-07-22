Everything coming and leaving Netflix in August 2020

Netflix is dropping new content for subscribers in August as summer plans are sidelined due to the coronavirus.

WASHINGTON — Netflix has released its list of new shows and movies coming to the streaming site in August, offering users more ways to fill free time they may have from those summer plans canceled by the coronavirus.

The August list includes new seasons of "Rita" and "Stranger," along with "Glow Up," "Lucifer" and "Glitch Techs." There's also a new slate of comedy specials featuring Rob Schneider and Sam Jay. The summer adventures of Avatar also continue this summer with "The Legend of Korra" series coming to the platform on August 14.

A new Netflix Documentary called "World's Most Wanted" will be released at the beginning of the month showing how heinous criminals have avoided capture despite massive rewards and global investigations. It profiles five of the world’s most wanted.

And later on in August, the epic musical "Les Misérables" featuring Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe and Anne Hathaway will be released to subscribers.

But with all the new content arriving in August, also comes a host of departures. All three "The Karate Kid" movies will leave Netflix on August 30, along with "Groundhog Day."

You can see a full list of everything coming to and leaving Netflix in August below.

Coming to Netflix in Aug. 2020

August 1

A Knight's Tale

Acts of Violence

The Addams Family (1991)

An Education

Being John Malkovich

Death at a Funeral

Dennis the Menace

Elizabeth Harvest

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Hardcore Henry

Iron Man: Armored Adventures: Season 1-2

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Mad Max (1979)

Mr. Deeds

My Perfect Landing: Season 1

Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea: Season 1

The NeverEnding Story

The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter

The Next Step: Season 6

Nights in Rodanthe

Ocean's Thirteen

Ocean's Twelve

Operation Ouch: Season 1

Operation Ouch: Special

Remember Me

Seabiscuit

Toradora!: Season 1

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: S2

The Ugly Truth

What Keeps You Alive

August 2

Almost Love

Connected -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

August 3

Immigration Nation -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

August 4

Mundo Mistério / Mystery Lab -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Life's a trip and @samjaycomic is NOT carrying the bags.



Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning premieres August 4th. pic.twitter.com/J7p7N8n4Yz — Netflix Is A Joke (@NetflixIsAJoke) July 21, 2020

August 5

World's Most Wanted -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

August 6

The Rain: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods -- NETFLIX ANIME

August 7

Berlin, Berlin -- NETFLIX FILM

The New Legends of Monkey: Season 2

Selling Sunset: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sing On! Germany -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Tiny Creatures -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Work It -- NETFLIX FILM

August 8

The Promise

We Summon the Darkness

August 10

GAME ON: A Comedy Crossover Event -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Nightcrawler

August 11

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

August 12

Scary Movie 5

(Un)Well -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

August 13

Safety Not Guaranteed

Une fille facile / An Easy Girl -- NETFLIX FILM

August 14

3%: Season 4 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

El robo del siglo -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Fearless -- NETFLIX FILM

Glow Up: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Project Power -- NETFLIX FILM

The Legend of Korra: Book One: Air

The Legend of Korra: Book Two: Spirits

The Legend of Korra: Book Three: Change

The Legend of Korra: Book Four: Balance

Teenage Bounty Hunters -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

August 15

Rita: Season 5 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Stranger: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

August 16

Johnny English

Les Misérables (2012)

August 17

Drunk Parents

The video game monster hunters are back for another season.

August 19

Crímenes de familia / The Crimes That Bind -- NETFLIX FILM

DeMarcus Family Rules -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

High Score -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

August 20

Biohackers -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Good Kisser

Great Pretender -- NETFLIX ANIME

August 21

Alien TV

Fuego negro -- NETFLIX FILM

Hoops -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Lucifer: Season 5 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Rust Valley Restorers: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Sleepover -- NETFLIX FILM

August 23

1BR

Septembers of Shiraz

August 25

Emily's Wonder Lab -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Trinkets: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The teen shoplifters are back for another season.

The final season back to steal your screens AUGUST 25TH only on @netflix pic.twitter.com/I2rqkLIyQu — Trinkets (@TrinketsNetflix) July 22, 2020

August 26

Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

La venganza de Analía -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Million Dollar Beach House -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Rising Phoenix -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

August 27

Aggretsuko: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ANIME

Retsuko the Red Panda and her death metal karaoke return for another season.

The Bridge Curse

The Frozen Ground

August 28

All Together Now -- NETFLIX FILM

Cobra Kai: Seasons 1-2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

I AM A KILLER: Released -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Orígenes secretos / Unknown Origins -- NETFLIX FILM

August 31

Casino Royale

Quantum of Solace

Here is (some of) what's coming to Netflix in The US this August pic.twitter.com/NR8ZGtrzg2 — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) July 22, 2020

Leaving Netflix in Aug.2020

August 1

Skins: Vol. 1-7

August 3

Love

Paranormal Survivor: Season 1-2

August 7

6 Days

Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer

St. Agatha

August 14

Adventures in Public School

Being AP

Goon

August 18

The Incident

August 19

Some Kind of Beautiful

August 20

Bad Rap

August 21

Just Go With It

August 23

Fanatic

August 25

Blue Is the Warmest Color

August 28

Bring It On: Worldwide Showdown

The Wicker Man

August 31

Bad Boys

Bad Boys II

Candyman

Child's Play

Clueless

Failure to Launch

Get Him to the Greek

Groundhog Day

He's Just Not That Into You

Jerry Maguire

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

The Lake House

Life as We Know It

Murder Party

Observe and Report

One Day

Public Enemies

Rugrats Go Wild

School Daze

Tootsie

United 93

V for Vendetta