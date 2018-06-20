From "Desperate Housewife" to mom.

Texas native Eva Longoria has given birth to a son, she and husband, Jose Baston, shared with Hola! USA Wednesday.

EXCLUSIVA MUNDIAL #HOLAUSA#EvaLongoria ya es mamá!

Eva y su esposo #PepeBastón, nos comparten los detalles y la primera foto de su bebé: Santiago Enrique Bastón. https://t.co/6S8x5IAmmg pic.twitter.com/FJOxCmwnkB — HOLA! USA (@USAHOLA) June 20, 2018

The weekly Spanish-language magazine reports Santiago Enrique Baston arrived Tuesday at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles weighing 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Her reps confirmed the news to USA TODAY Wednesday.

"We are so grateful for this beautiful blessing," the couple, who wed in 2016, told Hola! USA.

The couple also shared a photo of their son with his mother with the magazine. In the image, Longoria, 43, smiles as she cradles her new baby beneath a sheet. The newborn wears a pink-and-blue striped hat.

Longoria tweeted a photo Sunday while watching Mexico in the World Cup. "Vamos Mexico!' she wrote.

Reports that the "Overboard" actress was expecting surfaced in December.

This is Longoria's first child.

Bastóon, 50, has three children from his first marriage to Natalia Esperon.

