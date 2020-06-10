CLEVELAND — This one really hurts.
If you are like me and grew up in the infancy of MTV in the early 1980s, you couldn't help but love Van Halen. The heart and soul of the group was its lead guitarist Eddie Van Halen, who passed away on Tuesday at the age of 65.
LIke so many guitar greats, Van Halen had a sound that was all his own and unmistakable. Whether it was with David Lee Roth or Sammy Hagar singing out front, you always had Eddie's guitar to mold the two eras together. Heck, he even played a sweet guitar solo during Michael Jackson's iconic song 'Beat It.'
Van Halen is among the top 20 best-selling artists of all time and the band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007. Rolling Stone magazine put Eddie Van Halen at No. 8 in its list of the 100 greatest guitarists.
