HOUSTON - Drake is staying in Houston a little longer than originally planned.

The Canadian rapper is on tour with Migos and has added 11 more shows to his 2018 North American tour including a third show in Houston.

Drake and Migos are scheduled to perform at the Toyota Center on Saturday, September 29 and Sunday, September 30.

Early Monday morning, Drake sent out a tweet with a list of more dates added to the tour including a third show in Houston on October 2 also at the Toyota Center.

Tickets for the October 2 concert will go on sale Friday, June 15 at 12 p.m.

The Aubrey and The Three Migos tour begins on July 26 in Salt Lake City and runs throughout the rest of 2018 with the final date currently scheduled on November 17 in Atlanta.

