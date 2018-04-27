LOS ANGELES (CBS) — “Crocodile Hunter” Steve Irwin was posthumously honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday.

Irwin’s wife, Terri, and their children, Bindi and Robert, were on hand for the celebration. Fittingly, the family posed with a giant snake with the star.

“We are so grateful for everyone’s support, it just means the world to us as a family,” said Bindi Irwin during the celebration. “We try to continue dad’s legacy each and every day and we want to make sure everything he lived and died for continues on into the future.”

I’ll remember today forever. Such an emotional moment and beautiful chapter in our lives❤️ pic.twitter.com/J8liezjFJl — Bindi Irwin (@BindiIrwin) April 26, 2018

Terri Irwin told People magazine that family friend Russell Crowe helped the “Crocodile Hunter” get a star on the Walk of Fame by writing a letter of recommendation.

Animal Planet also tweeted about the celebration posting, "Thrilled to see Steve Irwin honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame! His contagious enthusiasm for animals will never be forgotten and lives on in his family."

Thrilled to see Steve Irwin honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame! His contagious enthusiasm for animals will never be forgotten and lives on in his family @TerriIrwin @BindiIrwin @RobertIrwin pic.twitter.com/YxaKlL9FWk — AnimalPlanet (@AnimalPlanet) April 26, 2018

The television network aired "Crocodile Hunter" from October 1996 to November 2004.

Steve Irwin was killed by a stingray in 2006 at the age of 44.

