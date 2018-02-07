On Sunday, fans, family, and community members came out to show their support on for Tejano legend Gilbert Escobedo after learning of his financial struggles following a cancer diagnosis.

Escobedo founded the popular band “Latin Breed” and co-founded the Tejano Music Awards.

At a large gathering at VFW Post 76, musicians lent their time and talent on the River Walk to raise money for the family struggling to keep up with mounting medical bills.

Escobedo suffers from macular degeneration and, three months ago, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer. He says that the last few years he’s been struggling with serious health problems and it’s prevented him from preforming.

"I can’t see to read music. I can't play the charts the way they are written like I have all my life,” Escobedo said.

“Financially, also, we’ve kind of been hit hard because when I have to miss work, there is less money coming in,” his wife Cynthia Escobedo said.

Cynthia said that at one point their water was shut off because they couldn’t keep up with the bills. She noted that her husband doesn’t qualify for help from the VA and can’t receive Social Security Disability due to his age.

Despite the hardship, Escobedo says that he will keep playing the notes of life.

"San Antonio is just full of love and action. They don't sit around and wait," Escobedo said. “I am going to fight through it, I know I am with their help, my family’s help."

The family also plans to hold a plate sale on July 14 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 255 Placid Drive.

© 2018 KENS