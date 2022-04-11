Chris Stapleton bringing his 'All-American Road Show' tour to Houston in October

The popular country star has extended his concert tour and added a stop at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands this fall.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — Eight-time Grammy Award winner Chris Stapleton will extend his “All-American Road Show” tour and he's added a stop in Houston.

The country star will perform at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands on Friday, Oct. 28.

Watch the CMT Music Awards tonight on KHOU 11/CBS at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the new dates go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

﻿Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday at 10 a.m. until Thursday at 10 p.m. through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Stapleton, who played at RodeoHouston last month, won three Grammys this year: Best Country Album for "Starting Over"; Best Country Solo for "You Should Probably Leave"; and Best Country Song for "Cold."

"You Should Probably Leave" also recently reached #1 on the Billboard Country Airplay.

On top of his eight Grammys, Stapleton has won 14 CMA Awards and 10 ACM Awards.

Along with recent Rodeo concerts, Stapleton appeared with the Eagles at Minute Maid Park in 2018 and played at Cynthia Woods in 2017.