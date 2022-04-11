Comedian Chris Rock adds three Texas shows to tour, including Sugar Land

Rock got the last laugh after Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars because ticket prices for his shows have skyrocketed as demand has soared.

Nov. 3: Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving

Nov. 5: Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land

Smith later apologized for his heated overreaction to Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's bald head, which is related to her struggle with the autoimmune disorder, alopecia areata.

“Jada, I love you. ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it,” Rock said, comparing Pinkett Smith to Demi Moore’s “G.I. Jane” character, who had a buzz cut in the 1997 film.

Rock hasn't said whether he knew about Pinkett Smith's condition.

Smith also resigned from the Academy, and last week the organization announced he is banned from attending the Oscars for 10 years. They are not stripping him of his best actor Oscar for "King Richard," which he received after the slap.

Rock hasn't said much about the incident. He briefly addressed it in Boston on March 30 during his first comedy show since it happened, saying he was “still kind of processing what happened."

“Other than the weird thing, life is pretty good,” Rock said midway through his first of two sets.

The comedian received several standing ovations during the sold out show.