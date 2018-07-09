LA GRANGE, Texas — Hollywood legend Burt Reynolds died this Thursday morning in a Florida hospital at the age of 82.

Reynold's career spanned decades and was the top-grossing actor in the world in 1982.

It was in the same year his starring role in "The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas” put a small Texas town west of Houston on the map.

It changed the city forever.

The film was based on a play, which was based on the true-life story, of the Chicken Ranch -- a brothel that had operated about three miles from La Grange's downtown until 1973.

The Chicken Ranch catered to military men, college students and just about anyone else passing through.

"The girls came in every Thursday for their check-up,” said Lisa Hart Corker whose step-father was La Grange's local doctor.

Hart Corker says the brothel was well-known throughout the community and says the citizens were ultimately accepting of the business.

It was all brought to an end when KTRK consumer reporter Marvin Zindler came to town and did a series of exposes on the brothel.

"You know, Marvin brings his crusaders in and whatever," said Hart Corker. "So it was disruptive, it was political, it all got blown out of proportion.”

The story was just too good to leave to the history books and was turned into a Broadway play.

A movie was made soon after that with the two biggest stars of the day: Dolly Parton and Burt Reynolds.

The film grossed nearly 70-million-dollars at the box office, but it did more than just make money.

The movie and Burt Reynolds changed the tiny Texas town and kept a history alive that La Grange would just as well forget.

“I think it was more of an embarrassment, to the people and to the community, to bring that spotlight to the forefront," Hart Corker said. "For a kid, just out of college, it was like, ‘Oh, great.’"

