'The Boss' Bruce Springsteen announces Valentine's Day 2023 concert in H-Town

Springsteen and The E Street Band announced Houston will be one of the stops on their next North American tour which kicks off next February.

HOUSTON — "The Boss" is coming back to H-Town.

If you can score tickets when they go on sale later this month, you'll be set for a great date on Valentine's Day with Bruce and several thousand fans.

Those tickets will be available on July 22 at 10 a.m. at ToyotaCenter.com.

Other Texas cities on the tour include Dallas and Austin.

It's Springsteen's first North American tour since 2016. Their River Tour in 2016-2017, was named 2016’s top global tour by both Billboard and Pollstar.