'Breaking Bad' stars in H-Town to promote their new mezcal 'Dos Hombres'

Brian Cranston and Aaron Paul -- aka Walter White and Jesse Pinkman -- are back in business but now the stuff they're selling is legal.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Those bad boys from "Breaking Bad" stopped in Houston this week and hundreds of lucky fans lined up to see them.

Brian Cranston and Aaron Paul -- aka Walter White and Jesse Pinkman -- are back in business but this time the stuff they're selling is legal.

They were at the Spec's downtown Thursday morning to promote their new mezcal called Dos Hombres.

They signed bottles of the "artisanal mezcal" and posed for pictures with fans.

The award-winning booze is described as "a unique blend of the finest Espadin agave, hand-selected from the hillsides of a small village in Oaxaca, Mexico."

Cranston and Paul were also spotted at the Rockets game Wednesday night "trying to break their bad" against the Hornets. They failed. And lost. Again.

Fans willing to shell out $2,000 got to party with the pair Thursday night at Clarkwood Cocktail Bar in Montrose.