Bobbie Nelson, Willie Nelson's sister and pianist, dead at 91

According to a statement, she passed away "peacefully and surrounded by family. She was Willie Nelson's pianist for nearly five decades and was also an author.

"Her elegance, grace, beauty and talent made this world a better place. She was the first member of Willie’s band, as his pianist and singer," the statement shared on Facebook said. "Our hearts are broken and she will be deeply missed. But we are so lucky to have had her in our lives. Please keep her family in your thoughts and give them the privacy they need at this time."