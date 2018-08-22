Hit comedy "Big Bang Theory," starring Houston native Jim Parsons, is signing off after its upcoming Season 12. The final episode will air in May 2019, CBS and Warner Bros. announced Wednesday.

"Big Bang" has received 52 Emmy nominations and has taken home 10 Emmys, including four for Parsons for lead actor in a comedy and a guest-acting award for legendary comedian Bob Newhart.

The news comes as a surprise, as Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment, said earlier in August that the network was hopeful for a 13th season.

Actress Mayim Bialik told CBS News last Friday that she too was hoping that the show would continue to air.

"I have nowhere else I'd rather be," she said. "I can't speak for anyone else, but this is the best job I've ever had ... If it were up to me, I'd make the decision right now."

The nerdy comedy is the longest-running multi-camera series in TV history. By the end of Season 12, it will have aired a record-breaking 279 episodes.

When "Big Bang" premiered in 2007, the initial focus was on two socially awkward physicists, Sheldon (Jim Parsons) and Leonard (Johnny Galecki), and the aspiring actress, Penny (Kaley Cuoco), who lived across the hall. It also featured the physicists' scientist friends, Wolowitz (Simon Helberg) and Raj (Kunal Nayyar).

Over the years, the series did an excellent job expanding its ensemble, with the additions of fellow scientists Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) and Amy (Bialik). Bernadette married Wolowitz and the couple now has two children and Amy married Sheldon in the Season 11 finale.

Bill Prady, who created the show with Lorre, praised the show's family atmosphere in a tweet.

"There are many ways to look at the dozen years of Big Bang Theory as we draw to a close, but for me it will be the family that gathered each week to create a true labor of love. I will treasure my Big Bang family to the end of my days," he tweeted.

CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl added his praise, too.

“‘The Big Bang Theory’ has been the defining comedy of its generation. All of us at the network take exceptional pride in this series that uniquely combines creative genius, commercial ratings success, cultural influence and characters who became so popular, they are easily known by just one name," he said in a statement. "We’re incredibly grateful for our partnership with Warner Bros., Chuck Lorre Productions and a brilliant cast and crew that has made such a ‘big bang’ and lasting legacy on the television landscape.”

The series returns for its final season — with Amy and Sheldon on their honeymoon — on Monday, Sept. 24 at 7 p.m. on CBS, before moving to its regular time slot on Thursday, Sept. 27.

