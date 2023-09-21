Beyoncé Renaissance Tour: Setlist, start time, concert length

Here's everything you need to know when it comes to the Beyoncé Renaissance Tour concert.

HOUSTON — The Beyoncé Renaissance Tour will be in Houston on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 23 and Sept. 24, 2023.

The Houston native has already performed in more than 30 cities, and based on videos posted to social media, it's more than a show.

Whether you're planning (or hoping) to be there - or you're looking to be as far away from the show as possible - there are some things you should know ahead of time.

When will the show start?

On average, the show will start about 3 hours and 15 minutes after the doors open. Parking lots at NRG open at 4:30 p.m., the Bud Light Plaza will open at 5 p.m. and NRG Stadium doors will open at 6:30 p.m. The concert is scheduled to start at 8 p.m.

How long is the show?

On average, the show will last about 2.5 hours. Be ready though, if you've followed the tour on social media, concertgoers say not to expect her to start on time. Looking at this Reddit thread, fans who attended previous shows said she'll likely hit the stage between 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.

What songs will she play?

There's no solid answer for this one because the queen hasn't released an official setlist. However, here's a look at one setlist Beyoncé recently played during the world tour:

Dangerously in Love (Destiny's Child song) Flaws and All 1+1 I'm Going Down (Rose Royce cover) I care River Deep, Mountain High (Ellie Greewich cover, tribute to Tina Turner) I'M THAT GIRL COZY ALIEN SUPERSTAR Lift Off (Jay-Z and Kanye West cover) CUFF IT ENERGY BREAK MY SOUL Formation Diva Run the World (Girls) MY POWER BLACK PARADE Savage Remix (Megan Thee Stallion cover) Partition CHURCH GIRL Get Me Bodied Before I Let Go (Maze ft. Frankie Beverly cover) Rather Die Young Love on Top Crazy in Love PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA VIRGO'S GROOVE Naughty Girl MOVE HEATED AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM PURE/HONEY SUMMER RENAISSANCE

According to PopBuzz, Beyoncé has performed about 30 songs consistently throughout the tour in several different acts. That includes popular "Renaissance" songs like "Alien Superstar," "Cuff It" and "Heated."

There are also some Queen Bey classics such as "Formation," "Run the World," "Dangerously In Love 2," "Partition" and "Crazy In Love."

Songs that she's performed every now and then are "All Up In Your Mind," "Thique" and her Dubai concert version of "Drunk In Love."