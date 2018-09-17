HOUSTON - The On The Run II Tour stopped in Houston this weekend and attendees are still reminiscing about The Carters.

Beyonce and Jay-Z took over NRG Stadium both Saturday and Sunday night to give fans an incredible show, and it was no secret that Queen B was excited to be back in her hometown.

She posted a video on her Instagram Sunday night giving fans a behind the scenes look of the Houston shows. She followed it with the caption “I put it down for the (713),” clearly paying homage to the Bayou City.

8 more shows. H-Town round 2. I put it down for the (713).

The Carters performed many of their classic duets like Crazy In Love, ’03 Bonnie and Clyde, Upgrade U and Young Forever during the concert. They also entertained the audience with a few of their popular individual singles.

9 more shows. Houston I’m home!

There were a few celebrites in the crowd who looked like they had a good time at the show.

Last night #otrii #otr2 wit my love @cryswallbaby_bamf ❤️❤️😍😍 big s/o my brother for life @djkhaled always showing love to rappers/artists in every city. Dj Khaled always from day one used his platform to help others. We should all try to do that with our blessings. Share. 🙏🙏💯💯💪🤘🤘 #champtalk #oilermobb

For the culture. #OTRII

🐐x🐐

And the fan's reaction to the concert was nothing short of amazing.

